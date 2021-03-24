Danish Embassy in Bangkok announces winner of “Traces of Denmark in Thailand” photo competition

The Embassy of Denmark in Bangkok has announced the winner of their “Traces of Denmark in Thailand” photo competition with the winning photo capturing “400 years of Thai-Danish relations, friendship, and cooperation all in a single photo.”

The announcement reads:

The winner of our “Traces of Denmark in Thailand” photo competition has been selected!

The embassy received a great number of entries and it has been a pleasure discovering so many wonderful examples of Danish traces in Thailand. Choosing the winner proved a difficult task for the jury. Thank you to everyone who participated.

The winning photo was taken decades ago at the Thai-Danish Dairy Farm – one of the strongest and most significant examples of cooperation between Denmark and Thailand. The jury found this photo to encapsulate the 400 years of Thai-Danish relations, friendship, and cooperation – all in a single photo. The warm, friendly, and collaborative feelings shared between two kids in front of the farm, each as representatives of their home country, are the same feelings that many Danes and Thais share to this very day.

We would like to send our congratulations to Tyge Snekloth Søndergaard who sent the winning photo. He is himself the Danish boy in the photo. Unfortunately, it has never been possible to identify his friend.

Once again thanks to all participants for sharing so many great photos for this challenge