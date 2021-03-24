Ambassador Thorgaard visited the Energy Regulatory Commission of Thailand (ERC)

Earlier this week, the Danish Ambassador H.E. Jon Thorgaard met with Dr. Samerjai Suksumek, Chairman of the Energy Regulatory Commission of Thailand (ERC), and other senior officers. Together they discussed Thailand’s Power Development Plan including Thailand’s renewable energy target.

Decarbonizing our societies is a key priority for Denmark and the Ambassador shared how he sees Danish technologies and Danish companies in Thailand play a part in Thailand achieving its renewable energy goal.

Environmental collaboration has long been a part of the Thai-Danish relationship and through decades, several significant joint projects have been initiated. Some Danish investors with production facilities in Thailand are interested in sourcing renewable electricity to become carbon neutral.

Nils Robenhagen, Head of Trade, also joined the meeting.