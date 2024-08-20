Danish Embassy in Philippines Warns About Volcano Smog

The Danish Embassy in the Philippines has issued a warning regarding volcanic smog on their Facebook site. The smog is affecting several areas, including Cavite, Las Piñas, Paranaque, and parts of Metro Manila. This advisory comes in response to increased sulfur dioxide (SO2) emissions from Taal Volcano, which began on August 19, 2024.

Residents in the affected regions are advised to take necessary precautions. The embassy recommends limiting outdoor activities and staying indoors to minimize exposure to volcanic smog. For those needing to go outside, wearing N95 masks is suggested, alongside regular hydration to alleviate throat irritation.

Sensitive individuals, especially those with pre-existing health conditions, are urged to closely monitor their health and seek medical attention if needed. Additionally, residents should be aware of the potential for acid rain occurring during rainfall, which may pose risks to crops and could damage metal roofing.

For ongoing updates, the Danish Embassy encourages people to check the official website and social media pages of the Philippine Institute for Volcanology and Seismology at Volcano Bulletin (dost.gov.ph).