More than 1000 Thai berry-pickers to Sweden and Finland

More than 1,000 Thai workers are preparing for a berry-picking stint in Sweden and Finland. This marks a notable shift in international labor practices. The Department of Employment (DOE) has sanctioned 1,129 Thai workers for the upcoming Nordic harvest.

The first group travel to Sweden following a video conference held on July 30 between Labour Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakan and Finland’s Economic Affairs and Employment Minister Arto Satonen.

In Finland, the Thai workers will be granted Residence Permit visas, replacing the previous tourist visa arrangement for the 2024 season. Workers must secure employment with foreign companies, and their contracts must be validated by the Royal Thai Embassy in Helsinki.

The process for Sweden is somewhat different. Thai employers will handle costs related to passports, visas, and lodging, while the workers are responsible for personal expenses. The Swedish Immigration Department will issue work permits, and employers must sign contracts for their employees.

Out of the 1,129 approved workers, 1,081 will engage directly in berry picking, with 48 assigned to support roles. On August 9, DOE Director-General Somchai Morakotsriwan announced that a meeting with various agencies had approved these workers to travel independently under new guidelines outlined in Section 48.

This initiative comes amid the ongoing trial of the former CEO of Polarica and his Thai business partner. Thai job seekers are encouraged to research thoroughly to avoid scams. Resources are available through the DOE’s e-Service system and provincial employment offices. For additional information, the Ministry of Labour’s hotline and the DOE hotline are available for assistance.