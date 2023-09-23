Philippines issues health warning over volcano smog

A volcano near the Philippine capital Manila, spewed above average volcanic smog on Friday, September 22. This has prompted authorities to close schools in several cities and towns and to urge people to stay indoors.

Footage shows a blanket of volcanic gas reducing visibility and blocking out the sun. The Batangas Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office has stated, that volcanic smog has been affecting nearby towns in Batangas since the start of September, causing more than 40 students to be hospitalized on September 21 alone, after complaining of chest pains, dizziness, and itchy throats and skin.

Residents have been urged to stay indoors, and to wear masks when going outside. The Taal Volcano is still under Alert Level 1, indicating low-level unrest without an imminent eruption.

Source: Reuters