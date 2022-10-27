Denmark / International relations / Philippines

Danish Ambassador meets with Philippines departments to strengthen their relations

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment

 

Photo of by the Secretary Ivan John Uy (Left) from Department of Information and Communications Technology with Mr. Melbin by the Danish Embassy.

The Danish Ambassador designated to the Philippines, Mr. Franz-Michael Melbin recently met with representatives of the Philippines’ Department of Information and Communications Technology and Department of Foreign Affairs.

He discussed cybersecurity, e-government, and national identification systems with Secretary Ivan John Uy in aiming to develop both countries’ collaboration on digitalization.

Photo of Mr. Melbin and Undersecretary Carlos Sorreta (Right) from Department of Foreign Affairs by the Danish Embassy.

In addition, Mr. Melbin and Undersecretary Carlos Sorreta also discussed the latest developments in the Indo-Pacific region and potential economic collaborations that will further economic ties between Denmark and the Philippines.

Source: Embassy of Denmark in the Philippines Facebook page

Related posts:

Denmark suggests Philippines should cut red tape to get more investors Right partners will grant Philippines success in renewable energy Denmark celebrates Hague ruling 5 years ago on the Philippines area in the South China Sea Information for Danes driving in the Philippines

About Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Kanlayakorn 'Princess' Pengrattana is a freelance writer at ScandAsia.

View all posts by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.