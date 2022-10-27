Danish Ambassador meets with Philippines departments to strengthen their relations

The Danish Ambassador designated to the Philippines, Mr. Franz-Michael Melbin recently met with representatives of the Philippines’ Department of Information and Communications Technology and Department of Foreign Affairs.

He discussed cybersecurity, e-government, and national identification systems with Secretary Ivan John Uy in aiming to develop both countries’ collaboration on digitalization.

In addition, Mr. Melbin and Undersecretary Carlos Sorreta also discussed the latest developments in the Indo-Pacific region and potential economic collaborations that will further economic ties between Denmark and the Philippines.

Source: Embassy of Denmark in the Philippines Facebook page