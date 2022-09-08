Danish Embassy in Singapore welcomes new trainee

Rasmus Betak Højbjerg is new trainee in the Public Diplomacy department as well as the Trade Council at the Danish Embassy in Singapore. He has lived in Taiwan and Shanghai, before starting his studies at the Copenhagen Business School.

From CBS, he has a Bachelor’s degree in International Business and is currently pursuing a Master’s degree in International Business and Politics.

Rasmus will be working with business and politics across countries in the Trade Council. In particular, in ways that help promote the green transition.

The new trainee is looking forward to help promote Danish culture in Singapore through his work in Public Diplomacy.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/DKembassySG