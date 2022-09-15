Community news / Denmark / Singapore / Sponsored content

New trainee welcomed at the Danish Embassy in Singapore

The Embassy of Denmark in Singapore has welcomed its new Public Diplomacy and Trade Council trainee, June Gibba.

According to the Embassy’s Facebook page, June has an interest in the fast economic development of Singapore, and look forward to learning more about Denmark’s contribution and role in the development process.

Thus, June works with the promotion of Danish businesses and interests, and will be engaging in the knowledge-sharing between Danish and Singaporean companies.

June has spent her life living between Denmark and Thailand, and has an educational background in International Business in Asia, Intercultural Marketing Communication, and Economic Development.

