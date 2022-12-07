Singaporean children on a Danish adventure in newest episode of kids’ infotainment series Little Globetrotters

The Danish Embassy in Singapore draws attention to the newest episode of Little Globetrotters, a Chinese-language kids’ infotainment series that gives children in Singapore the opportunity to learn more about the culture of other countries, in which the journey goes to Denmark.

In each episode of Little Globetrotters, two kids follow a tour guide to uncover multicultural scenes by discovering food culture and traditions of a specific country and on Saturday, the kids have the chance of experiencing Danish culture.

In the Denmark episode, the Little Globetrotters visit the home of Head of Public Diplomacy & Partnership, Annette Østergaard Jørgensen, to create traditional Easter-letters. They also visit the Danish Seaman’s Church to celebrate Danish Shrovetide, “Fastelavn”, and experience Danish open sandwiches, “Smørrebrød”.

The show is available here: https://www.mewatch.sg/show/Little-Globetrotters-320860?fbclid=IwAR3bH0zQSyyhs_iLvlTnDQX4DAM7fEqYprb3bJ_YQ8s5W2LURK_AdWLdDbE

Source and photos from behind the scene: https://www.facebook.com/DKembassySG