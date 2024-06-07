Dane gives money to scammed Thai man

A 38-year-old Danish man named Casper has helped out a 34-year-old Thai man, who got scammed out of 10,000 Thai baht by his supposed fiancée. The Dane lives in Pattaya and read an article about the scammed Thai man and decided to give the man 15,000 Thai baht as a gift, which is 5000 more, than what he had lost.

He said his reason to help the stranger was that the story had made him emotional.

“A hard worker who tried to follow his heart and got crushed like that shouldn’t lose hope. I always appreciate this. I put myself in a position to help others since I also come from a hard-working family, so I try to do this as often as I can,” he told the Thaiger.

At first the scammed Thai man was suspicious of the Danes offer and he feared, that he was in the midst of getting scammed once again.

The Thai man had initially gotten scammed by his girlfriend, who he had met on a dating app. She told him, that he needed to pay her 300 baht a day to make her father approve of their wedding. But the woman disappeared after he had paid over 10,000 baht, which left him both embarrassed and heartbroken.

The scammed man expressed his gratitude to the Dane, and the Dane told him words of encouragement and to not stop looking for love.

Source: Thaiger.com