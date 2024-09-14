Swedish scam victim back in Sweden while case in Thailand pending

The Swedish man, Ahmed, who recently revealed how he was cheated out of 300.000 THB in cash by a Thai woman, Kesinee, is now back in Sweden, awaiting the case against the scammer to be processed by the police and public prosecutor in Sukhothai in Thailand.

This weekend, 14 – 15 September 2024, is the deadline by which the couple agreed to return 400.000 THB to Ahmed via the local police station. This amount was agreed to by Kesinee and her husband during a TV program where the Swedish man revealed how the scam took place. Ahmed was assisted with interpretation and with filing the police report by Suria van de Vorle, a Thai-Dutch Youtuber and leader of an NGO helping victims of injustice.

The 400.000 THB to be transferred to the police this weekend is to cover the direct transfer of 3000.000 THB from Ahmed to the bank account that Kesinee had given him while Ahmed was still in Sweden plus the travel expenses Ahmed had incurred to come to Thailand for the marriage only to find out that Kesinee was already married.

Suria van de Vorle happened to be in Sukhothai when somebody told him about a foreign man who was seen wandering around in distress. When Suria approached Ahmed, he at first refused to let him help but eventually Suria managed to gain his trust.

Ahmed then told the whole story. How he had come to Thailand to marry Kesinee. But when he arrived, Kesinee had taken him to a resort and told him that she would be back after delivering some medicine to her mother. But she didn’t return for two days. And he didn’t know where she lived.

Suria then took Ahmed to the local police station to help find the woman. The police called her and asked her what was going on. She said she could not go anywhere because the flooding of her mothers home was severe. She insisted she was going to marry Ahmed, but it had to wait until 29 August at 9 in the morning at the resort.

Now, that they knew Kesinee’s address, Suria took Ahmed there. There was no severe flooding and the family was sitting drinking outside the house.

On the morning of 29 August, Kesinee didn’t come to the resort. There were no food and flower arrangements which Ahmed had been asked to pay for. The 200 family members and friends, that Kesinee had told him would join the wedding celebration, where nowhere to be seen. Suria called the police and the police called Kesinee who explained that she had had to go to Tak to get some documents.

However, within an hour Kesinee showed up at the resort bringing her mother who without a word sat on the bench and tied the little white cotton threads on their wrists to bless their marriage.

Then, it was somehow revealed that Kesinee was in fact already married and Suria once again took Ahmed back to the police where both Kesinee and the husband were called in and questioned about what was going on here. At this point there was a minor confrontation where the husband threatened Ahmed and pushed him, but according to Suria it was not seriously violent.

The police told Ahmed to go back to the resort and wait, but Suria took Ahmed back to the police station and insisted they started processing the fraud case.

The next day, Kesinee and her husband rushed to register a divorce at the local municipality.

Suria told Ahmed that unless he went public with his grievances, his case would likely not move forward. So over the following days, several TV interviews took place where Ahmed repeatedly went through the embarrassing details and faced the same questions, why he didn’t sense the scam earlier.

In one of these TV shows, he said he had asked Kesinee who the man was that was often seen in some of their video chats. She had said that the man – her husband – was a distant relative. Confronted with this, the husband replied that he had indeed seen Ahmed in some of the chats his wife had. He believed it was sometime last year. But Ahmed only started chatting with Kesinee this year. This strengthens the suspicion that this was a business that Kesinee had been engaged in for quite some time.

Currently, the case rests with the Public Prosecutor to be evaluated whether further investigation needs to be carried out. In particular there is a strong suspicion that if the bank account would be investigated beyond Ahmed’s case, the police might find other significant amounts of money transferred from abroad without documentation.

Suria’s Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/prince.suriavdv?mibextid=LQQJ4d