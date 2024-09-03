Danish Embassy supports EU condemnation of South China Sea aggression

The Danish Embassy in the Philippines has expressed support for the European Union’s condemnation of recent aggressive actions by Chinese Coast Guard vessels in the South China Sea. The incident on August 31 involved dangerous behavior targeting lawful Philippine maritime operations. This action is part of a troubling pattern that threatens maritime safety and breaches international navigation rights.

The EU highlighted the need to uphold international laws, including the UN Charter, the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), and the 2016 Arbitration Award. These legal frameworks ensure freedom of navigation and overflight and prohibit the use of force or coercion.

The EU condemned all unlawful and coercive actions that disrupt these principles and jeopardize regional peace and stability. It has called for de-escalation of tensions and reaffirmed its commitment to supporting partners in exercising their legitimate rights.