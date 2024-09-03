Norwegian tourism welcomes surge in independent Chinese travelers

The Norwegian tourism industry is pleased with the increasing number of Chinese tourists exploring the country independently. This trend was emphasized during the “Chengdu, More Than Pandas” promotion event in Oslo on September 2.

Bjorn Krag Ingul, senior advisor at Innovation Norway, observed that Chinese visitors are now venturing beyond major attractions to discover Norway’s lesser-known destinations and engage with local culture. This shift has even surprised the visa division, highlighting a growing interest in hidden gems.

This development supports Innovation Norway’s aim to promote longer and more immersive visits to Norway. In parallel, China has facilitated travel for Norwegian tourists by including Norway in its 144-hour visa-free transit policy, starting in November 2023. Chengdu, known for its cultural richness and natural beauty, is among the cities benefiting from this policy.

Chengdu’s officials are hopeful that Norwegian travelers will take advantage of this opportunity. They emphasize that Chengdu offers more than just giant pandas and invite visitors to experience the city’s unique blend of culture and scenic beauty.