International community reacts to current aggressions in South China Sea

21 countries, including Denmark, Finland, Sweden and the European Union, have expressed concern about dangerous maneuvers and the use of water cannons against Filipino ships by the China Coast Guard. They refer to the United Nations Convention of the Law of the Sea (UCLOS) and they call for upholding the rules, when managing the dispute in the South China Sea. The statements follows weeks of tension between the Philippines and China in the South China Sea, with both countries accusing each other of initiating aggressions.

The Embassy of Sweden in Manila wrote on X, that damaging the Philippine vessels is “needlessly endangering lives”, and that the “disputes must be resolved peacefully in accordance with UNCLOS and the international rule of law.”

The Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that “the issues concerning the South China Sea is directly related to the peace and stability of the region and is a legitimate concern of the international community.” Japan says it opposes actions by both countries that would increase tensions in the South China Sea.