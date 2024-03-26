China / Denmark / Finland / Philippines / Sweden

International community reacts to current aggressions in South China Sea

- by Charlotte Nike Albrechtsen - Leave a Comment

21 countries, including Denmark, Finland, Sweden and the European Union, have expressed concern about dangerous maneuvers and the use of water cannons against Filipino ships by the China Coast Guard. They refer to the United Nations Convention of the Law of the Sea (UCLOS) and they call for upholding the rules, when managing the dispute in the South China Sea. The statements follows weeks of tension between the Philippines and China in the South China Sea, with both countries accusing each other of initiating aggressions.

The Embassy of Sweden in Manila wrote on X, that damaging the Philippine vessels is “needlessly endangering lives”, and that the “disputes must be resolved peacefully in accordance with UNCLOS and the international rule of law.”

The Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that “the issues concerning the South China Sea is directly related to the peace and stability of the region and is a legitimate concern of the international community.” Japan says it opposes actions by both countries that would increase tensions in the South China Sea.

On 24 March 2024, Beijing warned the Philippines against escalating the situation, after Manila had accused the Chinese coastguard of blocking a supply ship off disputed shoal and damaging the boat with water cannons. According to the South China Morning Post, China vowed to never “sit idly by and ignore” attempts by rivals to obtain territory and said the Philippines were entirely to blame.

Related posts:

Swedish Embassy states concern about aggressions in South China Sea Denmark celebrates Hague ruling 5 years ago on the Philippines area in the South China Sea Philippines discusses with EU about South China Sea and West Philippines Sea European countries back Philippines up on West Philippine Sea territory

About Charlotte Nike Albrechtsen

Charlotte Nike Albrechtsen is a journalist working with ScandAsia at the headquarters in Bangkok.

View all posts by Charlotte Nike Albrechtsen

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *