Danish BAUM UND PFERDGARTEN is one of the most trendy fashion brands selected by Siam Discovery

Siam Discovery recently hosted the event, “The Future of Fashion” to introduce various fashion brands that have been well-selected from around the world.

One of the most stylish and trendy international brands is the Danish BAUM UND PFERDGARTEN (Boom und Fedgaten).

BAUM UND PFERDGARTEN’s Pre-Fall 2022 collection, “Post-Modern Explorer” is inspired by the 1912 painting entitled “A Mountain Climber” by the Danish artist, Jens Ferdinand Willumsen.

The painting portrays the artist’s wife with a view of the Alpine mountains in the style of Expressionism.

The “Post-Modern Explorer” collection is designed to have the colors like pink and blue, and

and the sharp brushstrokes used in the painting. The brand creates the combination of silk, Denim, and Jacquard fabrics, which presents an interesting contrast.

Discover upgraded normcore sensibilities and streamlined, gender fluid styles of BAUM UND PFERDGARTEN and other brands including Outcast Starwalk, Von Doren, Fred Perry, Soul4street, Mad Matter, Component, Saucony, Teva and Gramicci, and many more at Siam Discovery the Exploratorium, Pathum Wan, Bangkok or shop online via ONESIAM SuperApp now.

Founded in Copenhagen in 1999, BAUM UND PFERDGARTEN is one of the leading Danish fashion houses known for their timeless and design-led collections that are full of unexpected playful contrasts.

Source: https://mgronline.com/celebonline/detail/9650000092546