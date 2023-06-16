Chinese Alibaba aims to expand local business in Europe

The Chinese e-commerce, Alibaba Group, has plans to expand local businesses and online platforms in Europe.

“What we will focus more for the future is to build local businesses, so you will see something called TMall which we have in China become TMall in Europe,” the firm’s president, J. Michael Evans, told a technology conference in Paris on Thursday.

“We have started with a pilot project in Spain which we will expand across Europe,” he added.

When asked about Alibaba founder Jack Ma, China’s best known entrepreneur, Reuters reported that the president revealed that Jack Ma is currently teaching at a university in Tokyo and spending more time in China.

Ma withdrew from public view in late 2020 after giving a speech criticizing China’s regulatory system and had been seen living in Japan, Spain, Australia, and Thailand in the late 2021.

Source: https://www.reuters.com/business/retail-consumer/alibaba-president-jack-ma-remains-biggest-shareholder-still-cares-about-company-2023-06-15/