Danish Foreign Ministry establish overview for COVID-19 aid to Danish businesses in China

The Foreign Ministry of Denmark has established a new information portal where Danes with businesses in foreign countries can get an overview of the potential aid, they can receive during the COVID-19 pandemic, announced the Danish Foreign Ministry in a press release.

The purpose of the economic-relief initiative is to support the citizens of the world and to aid the business industry, thus decreasing the amount of negative consequences the Danish business industry will face after the corona pandemic. The initiative is especially meant to provide help for the most important markets of Denmark – in Asia, that is China.

“We have devoted several billion DKK to make sure our most important markets – the ones where Danish products are prominent and popular – will stay afloat during the crisis. The money can also help Danish businesses and the Danish export,” says Jeppe Kofod, the Danish Minister of Foreign Affairs, in the press release.

The information portal can help Danish businesses navigate through the different possibilities they have to receive aid – so they can find the most relevant relief-package to the business and their market.

The information on the relief-portal includes on how to gain access to economic aid, opportunities for compensation to local employees, amongst other things.

Source: The Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs