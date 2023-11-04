Danish Industry consultant talks about Danish businesses in China

Michelle Chen Moeller, consultant for global market development at Confederation of Danish Industry (DI) recently had an interview with Xinhua, discussing Danish businesses and their growth in China and the upcoming event like China International Import Expo (CIIE).

“The China International Import Expo has created significant business opportunities for Danish businesses,” said Moeller.

The sixth edition of the event will be held from 5-10 November 2023 this year in Shanghai which already has more than 3,400 exhibitors and 394,000 professional visitors registered to attend. According to China.org.cn, the Danish exhibitors will mainly come from the food and beverages sectors.

They will showcase different kinds of products such as food ingredients, supplements, and agricultural goods as well as presenting innovative, sustainable practices to apply for economic growth and environment protection.

Moeller continued, “We are also welcoming new companies [Danish businesses looking to expand in China] and this goes on to show how important the Chinese market is,”

In 2022, Denmark’s export to China was worth 126 billion Danish kroner (18 billion USD) or 6.3 percent of Denmark’s total gross exports, according to the Danish bank National Bank. This has made China Denmark’s fourth largest export market.

Source: China.org.cn