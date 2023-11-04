Laos plans to boost wood export to EU markets

Laos is planning to boost its wood businesses and wood exports to markets of the European Union (EU) countries. Following the attempt, a workshop addressing guides on high value-added wood products was recently held by the Department of Forestry in Vientiane.

The workshop offered an in-depth understanding of both tax and non-tax measures for exporting wood products to the EU markets, EU decisions, directives, and regulations as well as insights into high-export-potential wood products.

The workshop also covered the EU procedures such as requirements for treating wooden packaging to mitigate pest transmission and manage packaging-related risks, for instance.

According to the Laos News Agency, higher demand for wood products from the EU would grant Laos more opportunities for both small and medium-sized enterprises to expand.

