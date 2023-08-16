Danish foreign minister defends China trip

The Danish Foreign Minister, Lars Løkke Rasmussen, is scheduled to travel to Shanghai and Beijing this week. The objective is to sign a new cooperation agreement between the two countries.

Opposition parties have spoken critically about the visit, citing issues including China’s attitude towards Taiwan and a record on international treaties.

Rasmussen has stated that Denmark has had a “too naïve” approach to China in the past. He then said, that it remains in the country’s interest to have a good relationship with Beijing.

“If you had that approach to the rest of the world, that we would only work with those who are like us, you’d be left in a very small club,” he said.

The trip is backed by the Confederation of Danish Industry that deems Denmark’s trade with China crucial. A spokesperson from the opposition has said that the trade argument does not weigh heavily enough against the other concerns.

Rasmussen told news wire Ritzau that he was taking an open approach to the new partnership with China.

Source: thelocal.dk