Danish man dies during parachute jump in Thailand

A Danish man died on Saturday 1 February 2020 after his parachute failed to open after jumping from a small plane.

The incident occurred near an airfield in the Sri Racha district, where the local police was alerted at 12:30 pm.

The man, whose name was withheld until relatives had identified him, was found unconscious and had sustained injuries to his face and leg.

According to a report about the accident in Bangkok Post, the medics performed first aid before taking the man to Phayathai Sriracha Hospital, where he later was pronounced dead.

Source: The Bangkok Post