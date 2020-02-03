Finnair announces cancellation of all flights to and from mainland China

The last Finnair flight between Helsinki and China will depart February 6, 2020 in light of the coronavirus epidemic in China.

“The health and wellbeing of customers and personnel is a top priority of Finnair”, says the airline company.

The last remaining flights will allow passengers and crew to return to their respective homes in Europe and China.

“We will operate these flights taking into account all instructions by health authorities, and with additional measures to ensure the health and wellbeing of both passengers and crew”, says Jaakko Schildt, Chief Operating Officer at Finnair Airways.

The Finnair routes between Finland and mainland China will be cancelled until late-February – and the South Chinese city Guangzhou until March 29. Finnair will seize to accept booking to and from mainland China between January 31 and February 29