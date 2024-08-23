Denmark / General news / Thailand

Danish man fears being sent to prison in Thailand

- by Miriam Soukaina Nenni - Leave a Comment
Picture of Samut Prakan prison in Thailand.

Danish man Søren Larsen, 65, might be going to prison in Thailand for a full year, Ekstrabladet writes.

It all began in October last year, where Søren Larsen had trouble finding his car after a hospital visit.

He went to the local police and contacted his insurance, thinking the car had been stolen.

But soon after, Søren luckily found his car. However his luck would turn, when the police started accusing him of false testimony and insurance fraud for one million baht.

In the following trial, Søren was found guilty and sentenced to a year in prison. The 65 year has since appealed the case and found a new lawyer from Champ Lawfirm. Now the only thing to do is to wait for a new trial, which might take over a year.

Related posts:

Fed and kneaded by inmates: Thai prison programme offers food and massage The body of former Danish prisoner will not return home

About Miriam Soukaina Nenni

View all posts by Miriam Soukaina Nenni

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *