Bavarian Nordic ‘better prepared’ for mpox vaccine demand amid more cases in Asia

Danish pharmaceutical company Bavarian Nordic announced on August 22 that it is “better prepared” to supply its mpox vaccine amid a recent surge in cases, compared to its response during the 2022 outbreak.

The company revealed that it has built up significant inventory, with 500,000 doses currently available and plans to produce up to 10 million doses by the end of 2025. CEO Paul Chaplin emphasized the company’s readiness to meet anticipated orders and respond to potential outbreaks.

This announcement comes as both the Philippines and Thailand reported their first cases of mpox. In Thailand, the case involved the particularly dangerous Clade 1b variant. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the spread of this more virulent strain a public health emergency of international concern. Clade 1b has a 3.6% fatality rate, with children being especially vulnerable. The WHO has urged an increase in vaccine production and distribution, particularly in Africa, where the outbreak is most severe.

Bavarian Nordic is collaborating with global health organizations to ensure equitable vaccine distribution, particularly in Africa, where 200,000 doses are expected to be deployed.

The company’s vaccine, approved in 2019, remains the only one authorized in the U.S. and Europe specifically for mpox. As the global situation evolves, Bavarian Nordic is working on expanding its manufacturing network and gaining approval for use in younger populations, who are at higher risk from the current strain.