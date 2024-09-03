Game, Set and Match! Bangkok Patana gets ITF Certified Tennis Courts



Bangkok Patana School has just served up something special: new ITF (International Tennis Federation) certified tennis courts. This makes Bangkok Patana School only the second facility in Thailand to receive ITF certification, and the first school in Thailand to have such certified courts. The ITF certification was granted based on the following outstanding features of the courts:

– High-quality court surfaces identical to those used in the US Open

– Standard-compliant slope and evenness of the courts

– Spacious areas between and around the courts

– Shaded roofing with a higher-than-standard ceiling for optimal ventilation

– Lighting direction and distribution designed for competitive-level environments

Khun Thapanee, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, who presided over the inauguration, spoke about how these courts aren’t just a win for the school, but also for Thailand as a whole. With a nod to the architects and the facilities team, she pointed out that the school’s new facilities position Thailand as a top-notch educational and sports tourism destination. She concluded her speech with these inspirational words, “The new tennis courts are not just a place to play, but a place to dream, to aspire and a place to be a champion.”

Head Tennis Coach Dan Ahl, a school veteran of 18 years, said that with 250 students already hitting the courts this week, he is excited about the future; believing this investment will serve the school’s tennis programme – and its reputation -well into the future.

“Everything we do at Bangkok Patana School is focused towards letting our students enjoy their learning; when they enjoy, they excel,” said Chris Sammons, Head of School. “Whether they are enjoying recreational tennis or striving to competitive levels, we want to offer our students stellar experiences,” said Mr Sammons.

For nearly 70 years, Bangkok Patana School has provided exceptional opportunities for students in sports, the arts, and academics. These eight high-quality tennis courts are another source of pride, offering students, parents, and alumni the chance to engage in and benefit from a remarkable experience.

The courts are already a hit with the community, during the recent sports trials week at the school, more than 250 students showed up to play a game and perhaps a chance at being on one of the school tennis teams!