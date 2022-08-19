Danish Summer Night 2022 in Beijing

Embassy of the Kingdom of Denmark in Beijing and the Danish Chamber of Commerce in China invites members to the long awaited “Danish Summer Night” event on Friday, September 23 from 17:30 – Midnight in the garden of the Embassy.

“True to our tradition, we will start the evening with champagne and end with a Danish hotdog. The menu includes savory BBQ, but we are also excited to present smørrebrød, Danish meatballs, potato salad and Danish dessert classics, and much, much more.. yummy!” writes the Embassy and DCCC in the invitation.

The evening will start with welcome speeches by Ambassador Thomas Østrup Møller and DCCC Chairman Simon Lichtenberg.

The organizers have also invited local musicians from legendary party bands to play, so expect to be dancing the night away under the open sky.

“Tickets are limited, so be sure not to miss out on this long-awaited opportunity to meet old and new friends of the Danish business community in China!” they add.

The “Danish Summer Party” is an annual event, which has been held in the Embassy of the Kingdom of Denmark’s courtyard since 1998. The event is testimony to the good relationship between the Embassy of the Kingdom of Denmark and the Danish business community. Held in the evening during the long summer nights, it is quintessentially Danish and represents what is best about Danish culture such as the values of hygge, community, family and tradition. Here 23 years later we have invited Four Seasons Hotel to concoct a wonderful Danish menu of smørrebrød, BBQ and desserts, of course accompanied by the best Danish inspired cocktails and Beer.

Regular Member Tickets cost RMB 675, but the first 60 tickets are early sold as bird tickets and for members only at RMB 575. Table Price (12 guests per table): RMB 6600

THE HISTORY BEHIND THE EVENT

The number of Danes in Beijing until the early 1990’s was very limited. So limited were the number of Danes, that most people knew each other by their first name. The Danish Embassy became a natural gathering place for the Danish community. By 1995 the community had grown large and in the meanwhile the Danish Embassy in Beijing had expanded at great speed (it is today Denmark’s largest Diplomatic Representation in the World. Business flourished and the subsequent years from 1995-2010 would see a rapid inflow of Danish investment and company establishments bringing with it Danish employees.

The precursor to DCCC – the Danish Business Association was established in 1996 and to meet high demand, a Trade Section at the Embassy was established in 1997. The first Danish Summer Party was held in the spectacular premises of the Royal Danish Embassy Courtyard in 1998. Musicians from Beijing’s vibrant music scene were invited and Carlsberg on tap was served to thirsty community members. The event has since become a yearly highlight on the social and business calendar, welcoming new arrivals to the Danish business community and welcoming back Danish company employees to a new busy season. True demonstration to the ongoing crucial partnership between the Embassy, the Danish Chamber of Commerce and its Membership.

With the official establishment of the DCCC in 2000, this has become a fixed annual tradition where the Embassy Trade Council and the Danish Chamber of Commerce in China collaborate in hosting this event.

Sponsorship Opportunities

DCCC would like to extend a warm thanks to our sponsors for the night: Danfoss, Georg Jensen, Novo Nordisk, Coloplast, Maersk for their tremendous support in this year’s event.

Interested in sponsoring our Danish Summer Night or future events, and get exposure to the Danish business community in China – or perhaps become a part of the Chamber? Please contact us at anna@dccc.com.cn