Danish Tyra II gas site waiting for module from Indonesia

The largest Danish gas exploration field, Tyra, is now waiting mainly for the processing platform currently under construction at the McDermott shipyard in Batam, Indonesia off the coast of Singapore.
In the second half of 2022, the new 16,988 tons heavy processing module will start its journey from McDermott’s yard, making the modernized Tyra II complete.
Tuesday, 19 April, the world’s largest crane vessel Sleipnir lifted the seven floors large living quarters module in its place and over the coming days, welders will secure the installation against the aggressive salty environment in the Danish North Sea reports the Danish media Jyske Vestkysten.
A total of 260 personnel has been onboard the giant crane to carry out the renovated installation which when completed will consists of four platforms and two walkways. To install the processing module, Heerema Marine Contractors’ Sleipnir will return to the Tyra field one last time.
“I am really proud of our installation team and our valued and trusted partner, Heerema Marine Contractors, who has once again completed a lifting operation without a single recorded incident. Although we have now reached this important milestone, there is no time to rest on our laurels, as we still have a lot of work to complete offshore,” says Lars Bo Christiansen, Deputy Director of the Tyra reconstruction project at TotalEnergies EP Denmark in a press release.
