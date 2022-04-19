Danish Tyra II gas site waiting for module from Indonesia

The largest Danish gas exploration field, Tyra, is now waiting mainly for the processing platform currently under construction at the McDermott shipyard in Batam, Indonesia off the coast of Singapore.

In the second half of 2022, the new 16,988 tons heavy processing module will start its journey from McDermott’s yard, making the modernized Tyra II complete.

Tuesday, 19 April, the world’s largest crane vessel Sleipnir lifted the seven floors large living quarters module in its place and over the coming days, welders will secure the installation against the aggressive salty environment in the Danish North Sea reports the Danish media Jyske Vestkysten.