Malaysia and Indonesia condemn burning of Quran in Sweden

Malaysia and Indonesia have strongly condemned the burning of the Holy Quran in Sweden last week.

Riots broke out in the country after the Quran was burned on 14 and 15 April by Danish far-right Stram Kurs (Hard Line) leader, Rasmus Paludan, as an expression of freedom of speech, according to several news reports.

Last Thursday, Paludan and his anti-immigration political party held a demonstration in Linkoping, Sweden, and other cities, where they burned the Quran amidst the protests of people in heavily Muslim-populated areas in Sweden.

Swedish Prime Minister, Magdalena Andersson, condemned the behaviour and the unrest that engulfed several cities across the country on the heels of the anti-Muslim and anti-immigration rallies, while the Malaysian Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra) said in a statement on Sunday that these actions had gone beyond moral limits and norms of the right to freedom of speech and expression.

At the same time, the Indonesian Embassy in Stockholm expressed its equal outrage at the blasphemous actions and has appealed to its citizens and those living in Sweden not to be provoked and to avoid actions that may violate Swedish laws and regulations.