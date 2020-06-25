Danish Weilbach to provide IMDG courses in Singapore

The Danish nautical charts supplier Weilbach has been approved by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) to deliver and supply International Maritime Dangerous Goods (IMDG) Code. As the name implies, the code is about handling dangerous goods for shipment by sea properly and safely to prevent incidents that puts lives, property and the environment at risk.

The courses will be taken online as e-Learning courses. The IMDG Code courses are available to staff from maritime companies. IMDG Code courses are mandatory in Singapore for all shore-side staff.

“With the approval to provide IMDG e-Learning courses in Singapore, staff can do the mandatory training faster, easier and at a much lower cost because they do not have to attend classroom sessions every second year, when the certificate must be renewed to meet the requirements from the International Maritime Organization (IMO),” said the Weilbach Director of Business Development, Martin Mikkelsen.

“We supply the coursework online and the user can take the course at his or her own pace. The courses compromise modules with tests at the end to ensure a good understanding of the content,” adds Martin Mikkelsen.

Source: The Digital Ship