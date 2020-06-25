Finnish ambassador discussed further corperation with Thai Prime Minister

The Finnish ambassador to Thailand H.E. Satu Suikkari-Kleven visited Thai Prime minister Gen Prayuth Chan-ocha to discuss further strengthening bilateral relationship on 23 June 2020.

The ambassador expressed her appreciations in Thailand’s progress in political and socio economy stability, along with promoting women and human rights.

Her excellency praised on the accuracy of how Thai government manages and handles the global pandemic, Covid-19 situation in Thailand and the result is well respected globally. The Finnish ambassador hopes to see more Thais visiting Finland once the country reopen for tourism.

Thai Prime minister Gen. Prayuth expressed his appreciation in Finland’s education system and is grateful for Finland’s continuous support in basic educational sector. He hopes to continue further more in bilateral cooperation in various fields such as travel industry, restoring economy during the Post-Covid19, supporting Thailand in a free trade agreement discussion with the EU.

The Prime minister expressed during the meeting on his long term plans to improve in Thailand agricultural sector and green economy. He invites the Finnish ambassador to expand their knowledge in digital economy, bio-green-circular economy in Thailand’s upcoming Eastern Economy Corridor (EEC) sector.

Gen Prayuth expressed that Thailand is willing support Finnish businesses planing to establish here as well as elevating Thailand’s agricultural products into worldwide markets.