EU and Norway establish Green Alliance

European Commission announced that the EU and Norway have established a Green Alliance to strengthen their joint climate action.

The agreement was signed in Brussels by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and Norway’s Prime Minister, Jonas Gahr Støre.

“Norway is a long-standing and reliable partner to the EU. We share a common vision for building a climate-neutral continent. We want our societies and economies to prosper together while reducing emissions, protecting nature, decarbonizing our energy systems, and greening our industries. This Green Alliance makes our bond even stronger and allows us to design a better future together,” said Ursula von der Leyen.

Both sides commit to their respective 2030 targets of at least 55% greenhouse gas emission reductions compared to 1990, and to achieving climate neutrality by 2050. They aim to keep global temperature rise within the 1.5C limit while ensuring energy security, environmental protection and human rights.

Source: fibre2fashion.com