EU Commission opens office in Greenland, fears Chinese expansion

The EU Commission opened an office in Nuuk on 15 March 2024, marking the EU’s presence in the arctic region. According to President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, China and Russia have become more active and have in recent years increased their efforts to become significant players in the region, both regarding territories and resources. The Danish Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen, says the tension-filled security situation in the world underlines the need to build closer ties.

Chinese has shown interest in extracting minerals in the region, increasing the potential of China building interest in Greenland. Nevertheless, the Prime Minister of Greenland, Múte B. Egede, does not want to stop Chinese companies from investing. He says Greenland needs economic growth and diversification of its economy. He would rather see like-minded countries investing in the region, but if they aren’t interested in investing in Greenland, many other companies will have the opportunity. Múte B. Egede expects more European investors in the mining industry as Greenland last year received a record amount of applications to mine.

According to Ursula von der Leyen, Greenland will play an important role in working to reduce emissions of greenhouse gases. She also notes that Greenland has always been a part of the European family and the new European office in Nuuk will be the beginning of a period of European presence in Greenland and the Arctic region.

The agreement to open the office was both signed by the Prime Minister of Greenland Múte B. Egede, the Danish PM Mette Frederiksen, and Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission.

Source: bt.dk