DCCC: Update from the Royal Danish Consulate in China

The Danish Chamber of Commerce in China has with its recent newsletter given an update from the Royal Danish Consulate in China including some of Consulate General Jakob Linulf’s recent activities. A part of the update reads:

Consulate General

Consul General Jakob Linulf met with Nantong Bureau of Commerce and Nantong Bureau of Transport, Coordinator of Comprehensive Department of Nantong New Airport Construction Headquarter to discuss possible cooperation between the Nantong Shanghai International airport project and Denmark.

Together with the diplomatic corps Consul General and Dean of the Diplomatic Corps raised 60.000 CNY for two children to have heart surgery at the Consuls General Charity Tennis Tournament.

Consul General Jakob Linulf visited TUS Science Park in Suzhou to participate in the signing ceremony between Odense Robotics and TUS Holding.

Trade Council China, Shanghai

Consul General Jakob Linulf gave an opening speech at the opening ceremony of Tempur’s first flagship store in Shanghai.

Commercial Consul Jesper Halle attended the opening ceremony of the Watermelon Lantern Festival 2021 in Pinghu Zhejiang, where he had the opportunity to discuss a local interest with the local government.

Innovation Centre Denmark, Shanghai

ICDK Shanghai participated in the HICOOL Global Entrepreneurship summit. We invited the Danish EdTech company, “Kubo Robotics” to join our booth to showcase their brilliant educational coding solution designed specifically for kids.

ICDK Shanghai, DI, ITU, and DCBF hosted three days of Blockchain Business Bridge Bootcamp learning about commercial and regulatory aspects of working with blockchain applications.

ICDK Shanghai also took part in the Launch of the Nordic Asian Venture Alliance (NAVA). The project is an extension of the Innovation Lab Asia project and further connects 200 Nordic start-ups with East Asian Venture Capital.

ICDK Shanghai attended the consultation on building the first China-Denmark Friendly Children’s Care Home in Suzhou. This project aims to build a child-care and friendly facility that can function as a demonstration house for children with disabilities.

With Danish cluster MARLOG, ICDK participated in an online webinar on the topic, “Shanghai: The World-Class Shipping Hub?” that aimed to provide insights on development trends and potential of the maritime industry in Shanghai’s North Bund.

Lastly, ICDK Shanghai also participated in the online summit on the topic of “A Greener Future: Re-Inventing Cities”, which is part of a broader collaboration between ICDK and Bloxhub.

