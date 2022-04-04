DCCC invites to joint Chamber webinar on Russian sanctions

The Danish Chamber of Commerce China invites you to join their joint Chamber webinar on Russian sanctions on 7 April.

More about the event, DCCC writes:

On the 24th of February, Russia invaded Ukraine marking the beginning of a war that has carried on for well over a month now.

Although EU leaders had already imposed sanctions on Russia prior, the full-scale military attack prompted an unprecedented European response, with several rounds of restrictive measures imposed over the subsequent weeks. These restrictive measures have ranged from export controls on key technologies to bans on transactions with the Russian and Belarussian Central Banks and restrictions on the use of SWIFT by several Russian players, among others.

Given the impact that these restrictive measures have had and are bound to have on European economic operators all over the world, the European Chamber, along with the Danish, German, French and Italian Chambers, and the EU SME Center, has organized a free-of-charge debriefing session for their members where European Commission officials will discuss the details of these sanctions packages and their implications for European businesses. The meeting will take place online on Thursday, 7th April at 16:30.

Find more information and sign up here