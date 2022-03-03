Norway encourages Thailand to stand with Ukraine

Norway is calling on Thailand to stand with Ukraine, the Norwegian Embassy in Bangkok said in a recent statement.

The Embassy informs that Norway recently attended a meeting with Permanent Secretary Thani at the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs together with other EU countries as well as the USA, the UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Switzerland, and Japan.

The purpose of the meeting was to convey a strong and unified message of condemning in the strongest possible terms Russia’s military attack on Ukraine, and to call on Thailand to vote for the resolution that is now being discussed in the UN General Assembly on the same issue, the Embassy stated.

In a statement in the UN General Assembly on 28 February, the Permanent Representative of Denmark on behalf of the Nordic-Baltic countries: Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Sweden and Denmark, “condemned in the strongest terms possible the invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation.”

Read the full statement here