Denmark and Indonesia key partners in tomorrow’s food and agriculture solutions

In a recent update, The Embassy of Denmark in Indonesia writes that Denmark and Indonesia are key partners in tomorrow’s food and agriculture solutions.

Indonesia aims for self-sufficiency in food production, but how can it be done sustainably?

As agricultural countries, Denmark wants to support Indonesia to become self-sufficient. Denmark already produces 3 times the amount of food needed domestically and exports 2/3 of its production of nutritious food!

Denmark is also keen to become Indonesia’s partner in integrating efficient agriculture processes to produce high-quality products for the export market.

Both countries are already collaborating to support Indonesia’s organic dairy industry and we are looking forward to more cooperation!

Watch this video posted by the Embassy with more on the cooperation between Denmark and Indonesia.