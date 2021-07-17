Finnish director will be member of the jury at Beijing’s film festival

On 13 July, the jury panel for the Tiantan Award in Beijing was announced before the 11th Beijing International Film Festival takes place next month between 14 August to 21 August and the festival jury includes two foreigners, China.org reports.

The festival is one of the largest movie events in China and this year Finnish director Renny Harlin will be part of the jury panel together with Lebanese auteur Nadine Labaki. Renny Harlin and Nadine Labaki will join the panel of Chinese actors including actress Gong Li, actors Chen Kun and Zhang Songwen. Director Wuershan and Director Leste Chen from Taiwan will also be part of the jury.

Finnish Renny Harlin is not only a film director but also a producer and screenwriter. His films include A Nightmare on Elm Street 4, The Dream Master, The Adventures of Ford Fairlane, Die Hard 2, Cliffhanger, The Long Kiss Goodnight, and Deep Blue Sea.

Three Chinese films and 12 foreign titles will contend for the highest honor at the festival, the Tiantan Temple of Heaven Award and the Chinese entries are All About My Mother, Beyond the Skies, a war film set in 1937, and Before Next Spring. During the show selected international contenders will be shown including Danish auteur Bille August’s The Pact, Japanese director Izuru Narushima’s A Morning of Farewell, and Russian director Andrey Zaytsev’s A Siege Diary.

As a regular Covid-19 control practice, the festival will blend online activities with in-person events and boost its market section to build it into an appealing international platform for the trading of Chinese and foreign movies. For the first time in the festival’s history, its exhibition section which will screen around 250 films from home and abroad will not only be held in Beijing but also expand to some cinemas in the neighboring cities of Tianjin and Zhangjiakou.