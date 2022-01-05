Denmark calls for Myanmar to return to the path to a genuine and inclusive democracy

The Embassy of Denmark in Myanmar stands with the people of Myanmar as they celebrate Independence Day on 4 January, the embassy said in a recent statement.

The holidays mark the date in 1948 when Myanmar proclaimed its independence from Britain

“We strongly support the Special Envoy’s call for all parties to exercise the utmost restraint and to seek a peaceful solution in the interests of the people,” the Embassy stated.

“We call for Myanmar to return to the path to a genuine and inclusive democracy,” the Embassy concluded.