Denmark’s new Head of Missions arrive at the Embassy in Myanmar

In a recent update, the Embassy of Denmark in Myanmar welcomes H.E. Anders Lønstrup Graugaard who was appointed new Chargé d’ Affaires e. p. of the Embassy of Denmark in Myanmar on 1 September.

Mr. Graugaard took over the position as Head of Mission from H.E. John Nielsen and since arriving in Myanmar he has undergone the mandatory 10 days of Covid-19 health quarantine and 8 September was his first day out of quarantine, which was spent at the Embassy meeting staff and colleagues at the Nordic House.

To mark his arrival, a flag hoisting ceremony took place replacing the weather battered Danish flag outside the Nordic House, the Embassy states.

Speaking on the matter, Mr. Graugaard says, “I am overwhelmed by the warm welcome I have received from friends and partners in Myanmar – a country I have visited several times before. Now, I will start connecting in person with the people of Myanmar.

“I have followed the tragic developments in this beautiful country with a heavy heart during the past months. In this time of hardship, I believe the cooperation between Denmark and the people of Myanmar is more important than ever. I am looking forward to deepening this cooperation and helping raise awareness about Myanmar.” Mr. Graugaard says.

About Mr. Graugaard’s background, the embassy states that he is an experienced diplomat, who has served in the Danish Foreign Service for more than 12 years. Before coming to Myanmar, Mr. Graugaard served as Acting Head of the Consular Department in Copenhagen. Before that, he was the Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy of Denmark in Thailand, and earlier in his career he also served at the Embassy of Denmark in Afghanistan.

Mr. Graugaard has a double Master’s Degree in Public Administration from Harvard Kennedy School and in Political Science from Aarhus University. In parallel to his Foreign Service career, he serves as an external examiner at the Danish Universities. Mr. Graugaard is a sports enthusiast who enjoys running and working out as well as spending quality time with his girlfriend, friends, and family.