Denmark supports the training of community workers in Rakhine to become health assistants

Through the Center for Diversity and National Harmony (CDNH), Denmark supports nurse aide training in Rakhine State for local community members.

According to the Embassy of Denmark in Myanmar, to date, the program has trained 30 students who will serve their respective communities in remote villages in Rakhine.

During the six-month training course, the trainees have to attend a four-month in-class training and a two-month internship at a private hospital or nursing home, the Embassy explains.

The program is designed to produce nurse aids who can provide basic health care to their respective communities who have difficulty in accessing formal health facilities and to help deal with the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.