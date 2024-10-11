The Embassy of Denmark in Myanmar has expressed deep condolences for the death of Zaw Myint Maung. He served as the Vice Chairman of the National League for Democracy (NLD) and was the former Chief Minister of the Mandalay Region. Dr. Zaw passed away in junta custody on October 7 at the age of 73 after battling leukemia.

A leader in the democratic movement

Dr. Zaw Myint Maung was a prominent figure in Myanmar’s democratic movement and a close ally of jailed leader Daw Aung San Suu Kyi. He dedicated his life to advancing democracy and improving the well-being of the people. His leadership significantly contributed to the NLD, which is a cornerstone of Myanmar’s democratic aspirations.

Authorities arrested him following the military coup on February 1, 2021. Afterward, they sentenced Dr. Zaw to 29 years in prison on charges widely regarded as fabricated, including corruption and electoral fraud. Reports indicate that he received inadequate medical care during his detention. This situation has raised serious concerns about the treatment of political prisoners in Myanmar.

Community remembers a hero

Dr. Zaw’s death has sparked mourning across the country. His family returned his body to Mandalay, where a funeral service will honor his contributions. Despite the current political climate, thousands of residents are expected to attend the funeral procession. This turnout reflects his profound impact on the community.

Expressions of sympathy have poured in from local citizens and international communities, including the Danish government. The embassy reaffirmed its support for democratic movements in Myanmar. Furthermore, the embassy highlighted Dr. Zaw’s commitment to democratic values and human rights, considering him a martyr for the nation’s future.

As Myanmar remembers Dr. Zaw Myint Maung for his enduring legacy, his life stands as a powerful symbol of the fight for justice and democratic governance in the country.

