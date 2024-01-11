Denmark / General news / Philippines

Denmark has announced dialogue with the Philippines to recruit health staff

Photo: Danish health minister, Sophie Lohde

Denmark’s government announced on Wednesday, January 10, its intention to initiate discussions with India and the Philippines to facilitate recruitment of healthcare professionals in Denmark.

The Ministry of Higher Education and Science released a statement expressing the government’s commitment to “exploring opportunities for entering into agreements with countries such as India and the Philippines. The focus is on targeted training and recruitment of health professionals.”

Persistent labor shortages, particularly in sectors like healthcare, have prompted Denmark to seek foreign expertise. Businesses have previous been advocating for increased foreign labor to address the shortage. Until now, the coalition government has shown wavering perspectives on the extent to which it should tap into international recruitment.

Source: thelocal.dk

