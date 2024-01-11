Community news / Malaysia / Sweden

IKEA Malaysia recalls Åskstorm USB charger due to safety concerns

- by Miabell Mallikka -

IKEA has recalled its Åskstorm 40W USB charger, model number ICPSW5-40-1. The Swedish furniture company has recalled the product due to potential safety concerns.

On its website, IKEA Malaysia urge all customers who has purchased the USB charger to immediately cease its use and return it to any IKEA store for a full refund – even without a receipt.

The recall comes after discovering that the Åskstorm USB charger power cable may have been damaged, when wrapped around the charger or bent back and forth over an extended period.

“The damaged cable poses potential risk of thermal burns and electric shock. We therefor recall the dark grey Åskstorm 40W USB charger,” the company posted on Facebook, Wednesday, January 10.

Customers can contact the Ikea Customer Contact Centre at: 03-7952 7575 or visit the website for further information or inquiries.

Sources: The Star

Miabell Mallikka is a journalist working with ScandAsia at the headquarters in Bangkok.

