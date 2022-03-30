Denmark lift all entry restrictions  

On 29 March at midnight, Denmark’s last remaining covid-19 entry restriction was lifted and all travelers regardless of vaccination status can now freely travel into the Nordic country.

The last entry restriction in place was that travelers who were neither vaccinated nor previously infected with covid-19 coming from a country outside the EU and Schengen had to be tested for covid-19 no more than 24 hours after arriving in Denmark.

Since 1 March, it has been the only remaining entry restriction on entry to Denmark.

According to Denmark’s Ministry of Health, the infection situation in the country and abroad continues to be closely monitored, even if entry restriction disappears. Among other things, the ministry is keeping an eye on any possible new and worrying virus variants.

Source: TV2 News