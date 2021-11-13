Denmark imposes quarantine for travelers from Singapore

Singapore was recently removed from a European Union list of countries for which travel restrictions should be lifted, which means that travelers coming from Singapore to Denmark now have to quarantine at least four days upon arrival in the Nordic country.

The list is not legally binding and EU member states are allowed to adjust their own restrictions for incoming travelers but according to a recent post by the Embassy of Denmark in Singapore, the island-state is now considered a high-risk country for travel to Europe.

Except for certain groups including Danish citizens who are fully vaccinated regardless of where, children under the age of 16 years old, business and official travel, and travelers with a valid EUDCC or Danish corona passport, all travelers from Singapore must be tested upon arrival in Denmark and self-isolate for 10 days, the Embassy said. If travelers test negative on a PCR test, the self-isolation will end on day four.

The Embassy stated that this applies to all travelers regardless of vaccination status as Denmark does not recognize Singapore’s vaccination certificate.

Denmark was one of several European countries recently added to Singapore’s vaccinated travel lane (VTL) scheme which allows quarantine-free travel for those flying into Singapore via designated VTL flights.