EU deeply regrets Singapore’s execution of Abdul Kahar bin Othman 

In a statement by the Spokesperson, the European Union deeply regrets the execution of Abdul Kahar bin Othman in Singapore.

As the first execution to be carried out in more than two years, Abdul Kahar bin Othman was hanged in Singapore after being sentenced to death in 2015 following his conviction on two charges of trafficking diamorphine in 2013. The Guadian writes that according to journalist and activist against the death penalty, Kirsten Han, Abdul Kahar was executed on Wednesday morning.

Following the execution, on 30 March, the European Union said in a statement:

“The European Union deeply regrets the execution of Abdul Kahar bin Othman for drug trafficking in Singapore. This is the first capital punishment that Singapore has carried out since 2019.

The European Union strongly opposes the death penalty at all times and in all circumstances. It is a cruel and inhumane punishment, which fails to act as a deterrent to crime and represents an unacceptable denial of human dignity and integrity.

The EU will continue to actively work to further the universal trend towards the eradication of the death penalty and urges Singapore to join the worldwide trend to abolish capital punishment.”