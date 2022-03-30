Learn more about Singapore Budget 2022 and its implications

The Finnish Business Council Singapore invites you to their upcoming webinar titled ‘Singapore Budget 2022 and Its Implications’ on 24 April.

More about the webinar, FBC Singapore writes:

Warmly welcome to the webinar on Singapore Budget 2022 and Its Implications!

Singapore Budget 2022 is crafted to help Singapore to restructure and transform the economy to take advantage of the new opportunities. Measures to speed up digitalization, reduce environmental impact, and funding these measures are three main key areas of the Budget.

We will be covering these below areas:

What does Budget 2022 mean for businesses?

Tax changes and impact on the corporate tax

Tax changes and impact on the individual tax

Tax changes and impact on the Goods and Services Tax

Types of government assistance or grants available for businesses

The webinar is organized in collaboration with FBC Corporate member YTK Management Consultants Pte Ltd.

Find more information and sign up here