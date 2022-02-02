Denmark lifts all entry restrictions for vaccinated travelers

On 1 February, Denmark lifted all entry restrictions for vaccinated travelers. This means that from 1 February 2022 onwards, all persons from anywhere in the world with valid proof of vaccination with an approved vaccine, or proof of previous infection, may enter Denmark without being subject to any COVID-19 entry restrictions.

In addition, the Danish government has also expanded the list of vaccines that are recognized for entry use with the four additional vaccines: Covishield, Covaxin, Sinovac, and Sinopharm, which also appear on the WHO’s list of vaccines approved for use in emergency situations. This is in addition to the five vaccines that have a marketing authorization in the EU on the recommendation of the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

Persons entering from outside the EU or Schengen area without valid proof of vaccination with a recognized vaccine or previous infection must be aware of whether entering from a COVID-19 risk country (currently 13 countries outside the EU and Schengen) or a COVID-19 high-risk country (the rest of the world). When entering from a COVID-19 risk country, a test is required within 24 hours of entry. When entering from a COVID-19 high-risk country, there are requirements for testing and isolation after entry.

