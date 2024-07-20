H&M’s offers “Pre-Loved Clothes”

H&M, the Swedish clothing retail giant, has been evolving beyond fast fashion towards a more sustainable model. In their store in central Stockholm, H&M is pioneering a revolutionary new service – garment rentals!

Customers can now rent select pieces from H&M’s Conscious Exclusive collections. The focus is on renting formal and occasion-wear for special events. This allows consumers to look stylish without the environmental impact of fast fashion

The solution is part of H&M’s larger push towards circularity and reducing textile waste. The ‘pre-loved clothes’ can also be found online: https://www2.hm.com/sv_se/resell/summer-party-styles

Source: Facebook