Denmark support SME business grow in Myanmar

The Royal Embassy of Denmark in Myanmar published a statement to celebrate Micro-, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Day and appreciated growth in the industry, on 26 June 2020. The statement said:

Denmark is proud to support MSME growth in Myanmar through the Myanmar Enterprises Monitoring System (MEMS) and the Responsible Business Fund (RBF). Micro, Small, Medium enterprises (MSMEs) are central to a country’s economic development and transformation. In both Denmark and Myanmar, MSMEs contribute to revenue generation and job creations.

Through these programmes, we have seen impressive changes and growth in the private sector and commitment from the Myanmar government to continually improve the business environment and opportunities for sustainable inclusive growth.

Let us celebrate Micro-, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Day on 27 June and every day in MSMEs’ contribution to global sustainable development.